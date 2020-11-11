1/1
Richard Laverne "Dick" Hartman
1937 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Laverne Hartman, 83, of Grand Island, died peacefully at home Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Trinity Lutheran in Grand Island. The Rev. Mark Middendorf will officiate. Cremation will take place following the service.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the family to be added to the existing Hartman scholarship fund for 4-H and F.F.A. students.

Dick was born in Riverdale on Aug. 28, 1937, to Oscar and Ruby (Knox) Hartman. He was confirmed at Christ Lutheran in St. Paul on May 13, 1951. He graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1956.

On Jan. 27, 1957, he was united in marriage to Carol Lee Carman. They resided on a farm outside of Shelton. They had two sons, Steve and Dave. Dick worked in a variety of roles all involving the agriculture and feed business.

On March 17, 1966, in Columbus, Dick married Pat (Todd) Nickman. In addition to Pat's four children, Mike, Pam, Barb and Carolyn, they had two sons, Dan and Tom. The couple made their home in Hastings, and later bought and moved to their farm south of Grand Island in 1973. He continued to be involved in agriculture as well as civic duties while serving on the Northwest Public School Board from 1976-1989. He also served on the Hall County Board of Supervisors from 1991-2007.

In 2009 Dick and Pat moved to Scotia. He became a member of the Lion's Club and was active in the Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia. After Pat's passing in 2017, Dick returned to Grand Island. He was again elected to the Hall County Board of Supervisors in 2018 where he served until his death. He was best known for speaking his mind, his one-liners, nicknames he handed out freely and his passion for the rural community.

Survivors include his special friend, Joan Hermes; five sons, Mike (Denise) Nickman of Pleasanton, Steve (Deb) Hartman of Grand Island, Dave (Teresa) Hartman of Omaha, Dan Hartman of Houston, Texas, Tom (Carlotta) Hartman of Grand Island; three daughters, Pam (Jim) Wetzel of Grand Island, Barb (Doug) Mendyk of Scotia, Carolyn (Paul) Trieschman of Houston; his brothers, Gary (Kathie) Hartman of Mesquite, Nev., and Dan (Bev) Hartman of Omaha; 17 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; his parents, Oscar and Ruby; a brother, Fred; and a sister, Faye Ann Dauel.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
