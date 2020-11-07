WILMINGTON, Del. - Robert E. Bruns, 81, of Wilmington, Del., passed on to heaven Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Worms.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Robert was born to Albert and Anna (Kaiser) Bruns on Aug. 23, 1939, during the Great Depression, in the family farmhouse between Archer and Chapman.
He had many jobs that led him to a successful career in the insurance business. His first summer job during his high school years was measuring crop acreages for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. He was then a bookkeeper for Larson Chevrolet in Central City and a receptionist for Kirkham, Michael and Assoc., an architecture firm in Omaha, which was a part-time job while attending C.E. School of Commerce, business school.
His first job after graduation was at Barney Insurance Agency in Kearney, also working a while in Fremont. Robert then went on to work for Reliance Insurance Company in Kansas City, then assistant VP of Underwriting for First Delaware Corp. He was vice president and later senior vice president and director of underwriting, trainer and mentor to many for AIG Insurance Company in Delaware and continued working part time until 2019 for both Allstate Insurance and Westmont Insurance in Philadelphia.
Work was Robert's passion, along with Husker football. He enjoyed traveling, including 10 countries in Europe and 47 U.S. states. He was an active member of Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Holy Communion in Philadelphia, where he held many offices serving the church.
He will be missed by many, including his life partner of 34 years, Johnny Friendly; his eight nieces and nephews and spouses, Janice Fisher (Lynn), Denton, Rachel Johnson (Russ), Stanton, Karen Green of Grand Island, John Friedrichsen (Sue) of Palmer, John Bruns (Jane) of Overland Park, Kan., Jim Bruns of Grand Island, Mark Bruns (Lynn) of Dalheart, Texas, and Mary Eckberg (Jason) of Virginia; 17 great-nieces and nephews; and 22 great-great-nieces and nephews. He was a loving uncle and cherished all, as they did him.