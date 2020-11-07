Robert Harry Pollock, 77, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 29, 2020. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island with the Rev. Adam Snoberger officiating. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 at Apfel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Church or Trinity Lutheran School. Those who plan to attend the visitation or service are asked to wear a mask. There will be masks available at the church. Bob was born Dec. 3, 1942, in Grand Island to Fred and Antonia (Plath) Pollock. He attended Trinity Lutheran School through eighth grade and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1960. He joined his father’s well-drilling business, and continued the business after his father’s retirement. He retired in 2005, after his drilling equipment burned in a shop fire. On July 22, 1962, he married Jean Falldorf and they recently celebrated 58 years of marriage. This union was blessed with two children: Dianne of Omaha and Randy of Oak Grove, Mo. Bob was a member of Trinity Lutheran, where he was an usher for more than 50 years. He was also a member of the Platt Duetsche, where he enjoyed fellowship with friends and playing cards. Bob enjoyed trips to Florida for the winter, golfing, playing cards and coffee with friends. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean; a son, Randy (Mindy) Pollock; a daughter, Dianne Haver; five grandchildren: Raven, Colton, Kyler, Mitch and Matt; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Anita (Tuffy) Sorensen and Della (Rudy) Sahnholz; and a brother, Kenneth. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store