ST. PAUL - Robert L. Petersen, 89, of St. Paul died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.



Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. CDC guidelines will be followed.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. More details will appear later.

