Ruby L. Meyer, 94, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Hillcrest Mable Rose in Bellevue.



Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in the chapel of All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial of ashes will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. To help protect others, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.



Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Cathedral or Grand Island Central Catholic.



More details will appear later.

