Sandra Jane Graham
1942 - 2020
PROSSER - Sandra Jane Graham, 78, of Prosser passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at home.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Doniphan with the Rev. Adam Sughroue officiating. Burial will be at Concordia Cemetery in rural Juniata.

Memorials may be given to St. Ann's Catholic Church in Doniphan. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the rosary and mass; your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Visitation and rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Sandra was born May 23, 1942, in Grand Island to Frank and Jane (Hampton) Boltz. She graduated from Wood River High School in 1959. She married Donald "Larry" Graham on Feb. 26, 1961, in Wood River.

Sandra was a homemaker and owned and operated Graham Repair with Larry in Prosser for many years. She was also the postmaster for the Post Office in Prosser. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Doniphan.

Survivors include her son and spouse, Gordon and Barbara Graham of Carlise, Iowa; grandchildren and spouse, Stephen and Sarah Graham, Sister Mary Silent Virgin (Rachel), SSVM, Leah Graham (Joshua Seymour) and Grace Graham; great-grandchild, Samson Graham; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
1225 N Elm Ave
Hastings, NE 68901
(402) 462-2147
