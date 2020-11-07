1/1
Shelley Renae (Brown) Green
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelley Renae Green, 51, of Grand Island left this world on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, surrounded by family, after a quick and surprising battle.

Shelley did not want a funeral and will be cremated. As Shelley brought light into so many others' lives, we ask that instead of condolences you send letters of how Shelley brightened your life or made you smile, donate to a charity of your choosing, or be the light in someone else's day just as she would if she were still here. Happy thoughts can be sent to 1616 Virginia Drive, Grand Island, NE 68803. Remember, we are all Beyond Blessed; be the light you wish to see in the world, and we love you all that much and more.

Shelley Renae Brown was born on May 14, 1969, to Ed and Sharon (Smith) Brown of Wood River.

Shelley fell in love with David Joseph Green. They were married 28 years. David and Shelley had two girls, Holly Elizabeth and Rebecca Lynn, and lived much of their time together in Grand Island. Rebecca recently married Jalen Larson of Grand Island and Holly is to be married, Jan. 2 to her fiancé, Nathan Mauslein of Kearney. Her family was Shelley's life, chasing after daughters at speech meets and coaching her daughter's bowling team. She loved and lived by the saying "Beyond Blessed." Shelley made it sure that her blessings poured over in small acts of kindness to any soul, especially around the holidays. She felt that God had blessed her in so many ways, so she passed those blessings on.

Shelley is loved by so many and will be missed by many more. All the lives Shelley touched as a mother, wife, friend, coworker, and a complete stranger, will feel her love even into death. We are all Beyond Blessed to have had Shelley Renae Green in our lives. Shelley had plans to travel and see more of the world; sadly, the world will not get to experience the light she brought and love she had for all.

She is survived by her father, Ed Brown of Wood River; three older brothers, Rory (Mindy) Brown and their children, Sadie and Nolan, of Grand Island, Brad (Trina) Brown and daughter, Kailee, of Lincoln, and Marty (Jaime) Brown and children, Alyssa and Kolby, of Wood River.

Shelley was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Brown.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
(308) 384-0590
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved