Shelley Renae Green, 51, of Grand Island left this world on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, surrounded by family, after a quick and surprising battle.
Shelley did not want a funeral and will be cremated. As Shelley brought light into so many others' lives, we ask that instead of condolences you send letters of how Shelley brightened your life or made you smile, donate to a charity of your choosing, or be the light in someone else's day just as she would if she were still here. Happy thoughts can be sent to 1616 Virginia Drive, Grand Island, NE 68803. Remember, we are all Beyond Blessed; be the light you wish to see in the world, and we love you all that much and more.
Shelley Renae Brown was born on May 14, 1969, to Ed and Sharon (Smith) Brown of Wood River.
Shelley fell in love with David Joseph Green. They were married 28 years. David and Shelley had two girls, Holly Elizabeth and Rebecca Lynn, and lived much of their time together in Grand Island. Rebecca recently married Jalen Larson of Grand Island and Holly is to be married, Jan. 2 to her fiancé, Nathan Mauslein of Kearney. Her family was Shelley's life, chasing after daughters at speech meets and coaching her daughter's bowling team. She loved and lived by the saying "Beyond Blessed." Shelley made it sure that her blessings poured over in small acts of kindness to any soul, especially around the holidays. She felt that God had blessed her in so many ways, so she passed those blessings on.
Shelley is loved by so many and will be missed by many more. All the lives Shelley touched as a mother, wife, friend, coworker, and a complete stranger, will feel her love even into death. We are all Beyond Blessed to have had Shelley Renae Green in our lives. Shelley had plans to travel and see more of the world; sadly, the world will not get to experience the light she brought and love she had for all.
She is survived by her father, Ed Brown of Wood River; three older brothers, Rory (Mindy) Brown and their children, Sadie and Nolan, of Grand Island, Brad (Trina) Brown and daughter, Kailee, of Lincoln, and Marty (Jaime) Brown and children, Alyssa and Kolby, of Wood River.
Shelley was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Brown.
