ST. LIBORY - Stella R. Schleicher, 91, of St. Libory died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Libory's Catholic Church in St. Libory. The Rev. Sidney Bruggeman will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
Visitation will be Tuesday at the church from 6 to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Social distancing and face masks will be required for the visitation, rosary and Mass. The Mass will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Stella was born May 20, 1929, on a farm near Rockville, the daughter of Mike and Mary (Hansen) Wieczorek. She received her education in rural schools and was a 1947 graduate of Grand Island Senior High.
She was united in marriage to William A. Schleicher on June 20, 1949, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The couple lived in Grand Island and raised their family. Stella worked at the Cornhusker Army Ammunitions Plant, Conoco Café, Heights Drive-In and Delicious Foods.
In 1976, the couple moved to St. Libory. William passed away Feb. 13, 1989. Stella continued to live in her home until April 2018, when she moved to Rose Lane Home.
She was a member of St. Libory's Catholic Church and its Council of Catholic Women.
Stella enjoyed her garden and flowers. She was a good provider for her children, and church and faith were very important to her.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Connie and John Reid of Arlington, Va., Carol Noel of Charlotte Court House, Va., Bill Jr. and Becky Schleicher of Dannebrog, Ramona Bales of St. Paul, Dan Schleicher and Linda Schleicher of St. Libory and Kearney, Ron Schleicher of Grand Island and Tom and Cindy Schleicher of Eunice, N.M.; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Ray Lartigue, of Memphis, Tenn.
In addition to her husband, William A. Schleicher Sr., she was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Mary; daughter, Lisa Schleicher Langenheder; son-in-law, John Noel; sister, Verna Cuckler; and brothers, Clem, Leo, Melvin and Joe Wieczorek.
Memorials are suggested to St. Libory's Catholic Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Stella's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.