Susan Kay Wilcox
1950 - 2020
Susan Kay Wilcox, 70, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at River City Nursing Home in Omaha.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Russell Wolf officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Susan was born Oct. 11, 1950, at Columbus to Clarence Donald and Dolores Grace (Heins) Jones. She was united in marriage to Carroll L. Wilcox on June 11, 1982. She was a homemaker. Susan was a former member of Silver Creek United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Carroll Wilcox of Grand Island; daughters, Vicki Waldhelm of Grand Island and Amanda L. (George III) Harring of Grand Island; son, Timothy R. (Roni) Waldhelm of Ogallala; sisters, Connie Vanek of Silver Creek and Bonnie (Mike) Valasek of Omaha; brothers, Dale (Nancy) Jones of Grand Island and David (Shari) Jones of Silver Creek; and grandchildren, Dawson Harring, George Harring IV, Tanner Waldhelm, and Keyle Heisler.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Dolores Jones.

Memorials are suggested to the Family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
