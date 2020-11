Or Copy this URL to Share

CENTRAL CITY - Larry P. Schreiber, 65, of Central City died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.

Memorial services are pending with Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Full details will appear at a later date.

