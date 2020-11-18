1/
James Lynn Ross
1955 - 2020
DONIPHAN - James Lynn Ross, 64, of Doniphan passed away at his home on Nov. 4, 2020.
Due to the pandemic and current restrictions, a service will be postponed until next year. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
James loved his family and friends deeply, and wouldn't want anyone to become sick on his account. A memorial Facebook page and email have been opened in his name to help facilitate future service plans. Please send condolences to jameslynnross@hotmail.com or to his son, Emerson G. Ross, at 4134 Y St. Lincoln, NE 68503
James was born on Nov. 23, 1955, to Robert Ross and Harriette (Sykes) Ross at Gothenburg Memorial Hospital in Gothenburg. He was raised on a farm 3 miles North of Gothenburg with his three older siblings.
As a boy he helped to raise corn, alfalfa and cattle on the family farm, and explored the local area with his brother Bill, building tree houses in cottonwood trees, fishing and hunting.
James attended the Rural District 100R school to the east of his home. He graduated eighth grade in 1970, with all Dawson County eighth graders at a ceremony in Lexington, and then continued his education at Gothenburg High School.
As a young man, he helped his father erect Behlen corrugated steel buildings and bins in the south-central Nebraska area. He also operated a swather in the hay fields between Lexington and North Platte.
While studying at Gothenburg High School, James participated in football, wrestling and track. In wrestling he was a two-time state qualifier, and was SW Conference District B-2 Champion as a senior. He graduated in 1974 and attended college at UNK on a football scholarship.
While studying at UNK (then called Kearney State College), he played football until two simultaneous knee injuries stopped his football career as a player. He continued in the football program at UNK as an assistant coach for the remainder of his time there. He graduated in 1979, with a Bachelor of Arts in education.
James had multiple jobs throughout his life, all of which were involved in agriculture which was always one of his passions. Perhaps the work he enjoyed most was at the United States Meat Animal Research Center near Clay Center, as an agronomy technician in the 1980s. He always took pride in his work no matter what it entailed, and his work ethic was admirable.
James (Jim or J.R. to his friends) spent most of his free time in their company or outside enjoying nature. Jim was known for his ability to strike up a conversation with most anyone he met and can be counted as a dear friend to many.
He is survived by his son and son's spouse, Emerson and Shanna Ross of Lincoln; his three siblings and their spouses, Karen and Dan Hudson of Gothenburg, Virginia and Gerald John of Ord, and Bill and Cheryl Ross of Lincoln; and an extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
James was proceeded in death by both his parents.
James was a kindhearted man and will be missed deeply by all his family, and friends.
The world is poorer with his passing.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
