CENTRAL CITY - Delores Anne Stadler, 89, of Central City died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her home.
Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating. Burial of ashes will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, Calif. at a later date. A livestream of the service can be viewed on Solt-Wagner Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Anne was born Dolores Anne Bernard at the Providence Hospital in Detroit, Mich. on July 18, 1931. Her father, Albert Raymond Bernard, was working there but soon returned to Jefferson, S.D., where he and Anne's mother, Bernice Mackenzie, were originally from.
When Anne was only a few years old her parents left Jefferson and moved to Los Angeles, Calif., where she lived for most of her life before coming to Central City about 25 or so years ago. During her trip to California she was baptized in the Mission Dolores.
She went to Dorsey High School in Los Angeles and then earned her degree in nursing at the Bishop Johnson College of Nursing where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. She then received her bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Southern California, and then worked for the Los Angeles Board of Education in 1953-54.
She was married in 1955 to Clifford Vincent Stadler at the Mission Dolores Basilica, the oldest surviving structure in San Francisco. Later that year she gave birth to her son, Andrew Vincent Stadler. The family lived happily together in Temple City, Pasadena, and San Marino, Calif.
Her career continued as a substitute school nurse with the Pasadena Board of Education. After that she worked for two years as the Registered Nurse at the Santa Anita Racetrack, then for 10 years as Registered Nurse with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.
Her many affiliations included being in the Beta Theta Chi Sorority; she was a life member of the Order of Eastern Star; co-founder of VIMS (Volunteers in Multiple Sclerosis) in Pasadena, Calif.; member of the Pasadena Assistance League; past president of the Temple City Juniors Women's Club; past president of the Whittier College Women's Auxiliary; past president of the Hospital of the Good Samaritan Women's Auxiliary; and member of PEO Chapter AB (Central City).
Together with her husband, Clifford, they were members of the California Trucking Association, and enjoyed many trips and conventions in fun locations with their good friends from this association.
Travel was one of her passions, and Anne traveled extensively in a professional capacity by leading groups of doctors and nurses to visit hospitals and interchange with health care professionals around the world. Her pleasure travel took her to every continent and most countries of the world. She visited Brazil many times and enjoyed spending long visits with her extended family there.
One of Anne's other hobbies was fixing up, remodeling and redecorating homes. Over the years she fixed up more than 30 properties in California, Nebraska and Brazil.
She loved animals. Peaches and Precious were two of her favorite cats; her pets at the time of her death included two Siamese cats, Charlie and Hairy.
Anne is survived by her son, Andrew and his wife, Elizabeth, who live in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; brother, Boyd Bernard and wife, Patty of Columbus, Mont.; nephews, Daniel and Derreck Bernard, wife, Karen and their two daughters, Lindsey and Hailey, of Los Angeles, Calif.
While Anne loved California, she often said her return to her Midwestern roots and move to Central City over 25 years ago was one of the best things she ever did.
