RAVENNA - LeRoy Edwin Hongsermeier, 80, of Ravenna passed away Nov. 14, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held.
A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Family will not be present for the visitation.
Friday's funeral service may be viewed on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10:30 am.
LeRoy was born to Edwin and Sarah (Reher) Hongsermeier on June 26, 1940. He grew up in the St. Michael area and remained there all his life. He started school at District 52 and later attended and graduated from Ravenna Senior High. He met his childhood sweetheart when she moved into the area and they competed in 4-H Livestock competitions. The highlight of his 4-H career was winning Grand Champion Market Heifer at Aksarben in Omaha.
LeRoy was united in marriage to his childhood sweetheart, Joyce Werth, on June 26, 1960. They were able to celebrate 60 years of marriage this year. To this union, four girls were born: Alison, Kimberly, Stacey and Jennifer.
LeRoy loved his livestock; he always appreciated a good-looking cow and calf. He also liked to farm and was able to continue to farm throughout this fall. He went to auctioneer school shortly after high school and auctioned not only at estate and farm sales, but also at Third City Livestock, Franklin Livestock Auction, Producer Livestock, and Ravenna Livestock. He enjoyed all aspects of the livestock business.
He was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church North–Shelton. He was Sunday school superintendent and congregational president for many years. He was also a longtime supporter of the FFA, helping the organizations in Ravenna and Northwest. He enjoyed using his leadership and speaking skills to the fullest.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce; daughters, Alison (Mike) Boardman, Kimberly (Tim) Miller, Stacey (Shane) Stocker, Jennifer (Rod) Hitchcock; grandchildren, Micaela (Levi) Bamesberger, Joshua (Ciana) Boardman, Alex Stocker, Noah Stocker, Sarah Miller, Abby Miller; and great-grandsons, Leyton and Gatlin Bamesberger.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Sarah Hongsermeier; in-laws, Walter and Evelyn Werth; and an infant son.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.