ST. LIBORY - Cody Alexander Schott, 23, of St. Libory passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Apfel Funeral Home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

More details will appear later.

