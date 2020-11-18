ALDA - Jean Ann Spiehs, 76, of Alda died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Abundant Life Christian Center with Rev. Stephen Warriner officiating. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed, and face masks will be required. The service will be livestreamed on the Abundant Life Christian Center Facebook page. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Face masks will be required.
Jean Ann Spiehs was born on May 22, 1944, at Grand Island to Wilmer and Viola (Seier) Scheel. She grew up in Alda and received her education at District 6 School and Wood River Rural High School.
Jean Ann married Ronald H. Spiehs on May 3, 1964, at Grand Island. The couple made their home in Alda.
Jean Ann was employed as secretary/receptionist at the Abundant Life Christian Center in Grand Island. She also worked as a visitation receptionist at Apfel Funeral Home as well as in the Nutritional Services of Grand Island Public Schools.
She was a member of the Abundant Life Christian Center, where she served in various ministries. She was a 4-H leader and member of Extension Club for many years.
Jean Ann liked to read, enjoyed collecting lions, and writing poetry. She loved her children and grandchildren and attending their numerous activities.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and Randy Dwinell of Roca, June and Tom Atkins of Alda; brother, Kenny Scheel of Alda; seven grandchildren, Garrett, Landon and Dalton Dwinell and Madeline, Rachel, Hayden and Hadley Atkins; and great-grandchild, Dustyn Dwinell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Michael Ron Spiehs.
Memorials are suggested to Rock Steady or the Abundant Life Christian Center.
