Bernard E. Miller, 93, of Grand Island died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island.
Bernard's wish was to be cremated. Due to the COVID restrictions, Bernard's life will be celebrated at a later date. Bernard was born April 6, 1927, at Elba. He was the son of Joseph L. and Catherine (Duester) Miller. He grew up by Elba graduating from Elba High School in 1944. He entered the U.S. Army on July 28, 1945, serving until his honorable discharge Nov. 19, 1946. He returned to Elba and began farming and custom combining, retiring in 1994 when he moved to Grand Island. He was united in marriage to Cleetis Kowalski on Dec. 22, 1995, in Grand Island.
He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elba, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island, Knights of Columbus Council 1918 of St Paul, and the Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul.
Bernard is survived by his wife, Cleetis Kowalski-Miller of Grand Island; stepchildren, Tim (Maryann) Bolton of Doniphan, Teresa Kowalski-Porter of Denver, Colo., Jeff Kowalski of Denver, Colo. He will also be remembered by his grandchildren, Alex Bomstad, Andy Kowalski, Chris and Eric Bolton, and his many nieces and nephews.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Edmund, Richard, Louis, Roman, Catherine and an infant sister.
Memorials are suggested to the Elba Fire Department.
