A. Jane McGee McArdle, of Doylestown, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at her home with family by her side. She was 85.
She was the beloved wife of 64 years to Edward P. McArdle Jr., born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late John B. and Elva Mae Stuetz McGee, mother of the late Kevin McArdle, and sister of the late Mary Welsh, Elva Romanow, and Jack, Eddie and Jim McGee.
Jane was a resident of Bucks County for the past 61 years.
She was a graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls, class of 1952. Jane was a faithful communicant of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish.
She was a loving and patient mother and homemaker, and a serious lover of nature. She, along with her husband Ed, co-founded McArdle's Holiday Farm in Mechanicsville in 1961. Jane was the first female Pennsylvania-accredited Nurseryman.
Jane's family would like to express grateful appreciation for the care that the Doylestown Hospice staff gave to Jane during her final days.
She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband and devoted children: Edward P. McArdle III, Sean McArdle (Mary), Brian McArdle (Margaret), Michael McArdle (Karen), Erin Adamow (Joe) and Patrick McArdle.
She is also survived by her 14 loving grandchildren: Elizabeth, Katie, Ian, Kieran, Shane, Sinead, Maggie, Maria, Grace, Emily, Genny, Michael, Caroline and Sam; three great grandchildren: Katie, Charlotte and Thiago, and sisters-in-law Inez McGinty and Joy McGee.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 9:30 am until her Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Rd., Doylestown. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Prayer Garden at the above address.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 30, 2019