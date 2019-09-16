|
|
A. Thomas Weaver of Quakertown, previously of Hatboro, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at his home. He was 75.
Born in Abington, he was a son of the late C. Stoy and Mary B. (Baskin) Weaver.
Tom graduated from Hatboro Horsham High School in 1962 and later earned his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Rutgers University.
Tom worked at NADC in Johnsville, Pa. His biggest accomplishment was developing the computer system on the P-3 Orion Submarine Hunting Aircraft. He retired at age 50 after 32 years as a civilian for the U.S. Navy.
Tom was a jack of all trades and loved to do many things in his spare time including: listening to music, teaching line dancing, growing flowers, collecting G Gauge Model trains and seeing trains in real life all over the country, and breeding Dalmatians. He was an animal lover, loved the color blue or anything "sparkly" and his colored glass collection. Tom was a big advocate for the Carolina Crown Drum & Bugle Corps.
He is survived by his sons: Thomas Worden, fiancée Jessica, of Philadelphia and Chris Worden, wife Kathryn, of Indianapolis, his grandchildren: Owen, Ella, and Olivia Worden, nieces: Cheryl Gallagher and Susan Colborn, and sister: Trudie Yaeger, husband Frank, of Quakertown.
His memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, Pa., where a gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Carolina Crown, 227 Main St., Fort Mill, SC 29715.
To view Tom's online obituary, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Quakertown
www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 16, 2019