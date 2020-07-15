Aaron Louis Bentley passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles due to complications from a long illness. He was 55.
Aaron is survived by his loving wife, Jennah Ward Bentley; his son, Roland Ward Bentley; his parents, Nancy and Dave Bentley; his brother, Craig and wife, Karen; his sister, Nicole Christ and husband, Bryan; two nieces and two nephews.
He was a 1984 graduate of Central Bucks West High School, Syracuse University School of Architecture and the Master's Program at Columbia University with additional studies in Florence, Italy and Kanto Gaukin University in Yokohama, Japan.
Aaron was an accomplished Architect who worked with world renowned firms in London, Switzerland, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Los Angeles. He also served as an educator: first as an Instructor at Columbia University, then as Assistant Professor of Architecture at Carnegie Mellon University and as Adjunct Professor at The University of Southern California. He was a recipient of many awards in the field of Architecture.
A memorial will be planned at a later date. Meanwhile a booklet will be created to highlight his life to include photos and comments from his many friends and family to serve as gift of remembrance for his four year old son.
Donations can be made in his name to The American Society of Transplantation (myast.org
), which would be appreciated by the family.