Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Abraham Haklay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Abraham G. Haklay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Abraham G. Haklay Obituary
Dr. Abraham George "Abbie" Haklay of New York City and Riegelsville, Pa. passed away in New York on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the age of 88.

Abbie was a man of great intellect and even greater compassion and love for others. Abbie came from a family of artists, writers, and shop owners. His father, Shlomo Haklay, founded The Bergen Hebrew Institute in Jersey City. His mother, Frieda (Bratislava) Haklay, was a seamstress and an early organizer of the ILGWU.

Abbie devoted his career to furthering educational opportunities for children. He earned his Bachelor's degree from NYU, his Master's in Special Education from Columbia University, and his Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from NYU.

Abbie worked as a Child Psychologist at Coney Island Hospital, researching methods for better educating learning disabled children, and had a private psychology practice.

Abbie participated in Habonim's Israel program in 1949, was camp director at several camps, and led the Camp Na'aleh camp committee.

He is survived by his wife, Ilene Levine Haklay; his children, Aliza Marques (Lauir), Yonaton (Jodi Carlson), and Gonen from his first marriage to Hanna (Eisler) Haklay; his stepchildren, Joanne (Nadim Alhinawi) and Douglas (Ricki Grater), and 11 adoring grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., New York, NY 10128 (www.92y.org/support/donate-now.aspx). Please indicate that the gift is in memory of Abraham Haklay.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abraham's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -