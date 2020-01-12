|
|
Dr. Abraham George "Abbie" Haklay of New York City and Riegelsville, Pa. passed away in New York on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the age of 88.
Abbie was a man of great intellect and even greater compassion and love for others. Abbie came from a family of artists, writers, and shop owners. His father, Shlomo Haklay, founded The Bergen Hebrew Institute in Jersey City. His mother, Frieda (Bratislava) Haklay, was a seamstress and an early organizer of the ILGWU.
Abbie devoted his career to furthering educational opportunities for children. He earned his Bachelor's degree from NYU, his Master's in Special Education from Columbia University, and his Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from NYU.
Abbie worked as a Child Psychologist at Coney Island Hospital, researching methods for better educating learning disabled children, and had a private psychology practice.
Abbie participated in Habonim's Israel program in 1949, was camp director at several camps, and led the Camp Na'aleh camp committee.
He is survived by his wife, Ilene Levine Haklay; his children, Aliza Marques (Lauir), Yonaton (Jodi Carlson), and Gonen from his first marriage to Hanna (Eisler) Haklay; his stepchildren, Joanne (Nadim Alhinawi) and Douglas (Ricki Grater), and 11 adoring grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., New York, NY 10128 (www.92y.org/support/donate-now.aspx). Please indicate that the gift is in memory of Abraham Haklay.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 12, 2020