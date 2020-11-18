Ada E. StearPerkasie - Ada E. Stear, of Perkasie, formerly of Sellersville, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown. She was 85.She was the wife of the late Robert Lawrence Stear, who died in 1990.Born in Franconia, she was a daughter of the late John R. and Ada (Fox) Hange. Ada was a 1954 graduate of Sell-Perk High School.Mrs. Stear had most recently been employed as a lunch lady by the Pennridge School District, retiring in 2012. Prior to that, she had worked as a manager for Bucks County Transport from 1975-1992.Ada was a faithful life-long member of St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sellersville, where she had volunteered as a greeter, a guest book attendant, and a Eucharistic minister.For the past five years, Ada had volunteered at the Pennridge Community Center.Enjoying a mental challenge, Ada delighted in word searches, puzzles, and Bingo. She had also enjoyed traveling, walking, and going to the gym.Mrs. Stear is survived by her five children: Deborah Hulme and her husband, Gilbert, of Sellersville, Timothy Stear and his wife, Sue, of Emmaus, Barry Stear and his wife, Peggy, of Southampton, Larry Stear and his wife, Joan, of Bedminster, and Jeffery Stear and his wife, Rocki, of Perkasie; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Jane Kubat, Miriam Quirk, and Lydia Loos; and four brothers, John, Elmer, Joseph, and Dennis Hange.In light of current COVID restrictions, services are private for immediate family only.Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Stear's name to St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25 East Church Street, Sellersville, PA 18960 or to Pennridge FISH, P.O. Box 9, Perkasie, PA 18944.Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, Sellersville