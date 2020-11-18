1/1
Ada E. Stear
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ada E. Stear
Perkasie - Ada E. Stear, of Perkasie, formerly of Sellersville, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown. She was 85.
She was the wife of the late Robert Lawrence Stear, who died in 1990.
Born in Franconia, she was a daughter of the late John R. and Ada (Fox) Hange. Ada was a 1954 graduate of Sell-Perk High School.
Mrs. Stear had most recently been employed as a lunch lady by the Pennridge School District, retiring in 2012. Prior to that, she had worked as a manager for Bucks County Transport from 1975-1992.
Ada was a faithful life-long member of St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sellersville, where she had volunteered as a greeter, a guest book attendant, and a Eucharistic minister.
For the past five years, Ada had volunteered at the Pennridge Community Center.
Enjoying a mental challenge, Ada delighted in word searches, puzzles, and Bingo. She had also enjoyed traveling, walking, and going to the gym.
Mrs. Stear is survived by her five children: Deborah Hulme and her husband, Gilbert, of Sellersville, Timothy Stear and his wife, Sue, of Emmaus, Barry Stear and his wife, Peggy, of Southampton, Larry Stear and his wife, Joan, of Bedminster, and Jeffery Stear and his wife, Rocki, of Perkasie; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Jane Kubat, Miriam Quirk, and Lydia Loos; and four brothers, John, Elmer, Joseph, and Dennis Hange.
In light of current COVID restrictions, services are private for immediate family only.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Stear's name to St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25 East Church Street, Sellersville, PA 18960 or to Pennridge FISH, P.O. Box 9, Perkasie, PA 18944.
Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, Sellersville
www.steeleyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home
87 North Main Street
Sellersville, PA 18960-2327
215-257-4622
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved