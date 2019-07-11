|
|
Ada V. Jacobs Rohs of Doylestown died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was 92.
She was the wife of the late William K. Jacobs, who died in 2000, and the late John Rohs, who died in 2003.
Born July 12, 1926 in West Mansfied, Ohio, Ada was a daughter of the late John and Pearl (Green) Yocum.
She is survived by her son, Roger A. Jacobs Sr. (Laura) of Doylestown, her daughter-in-law, Mary L. Jacobs of Pottstown, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and three siblings.
She was preceded in death by her son, William C. Jacobs, and nine siblings.
The visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, followed by the funeral service at 4 p.m. Burial will be held privately in Northern Neck Memorial Gardens, Callao, Va.
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home,
Lansdale
www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 11, 2019