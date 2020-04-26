|
Adam Kyle Pilon of New Hope, Pa., passed on Tuesday April 21, 2020. Adam was 48.
Born in Athens, Georgia, he was the son of B. Michael Pilon of New Hope, Pa., and Melina Endonoria of Hawaii.
Adam had attended Westmoreland Community College, and American-On-line-Trading Academy and New York Securities Training.
He will be remembered as a man who was loyal and loving to his friends and family. He was always quick with a smile and Laughter, and always giving of gifts and consideration. Adam would help anyone with anything. He was everyone's best friend.
Adam was self-employed, and was the previous owner of the historic Black Horse Tavern in Newtown, Pa.
Adam was a man of many talents and interests: He played piano, danced and even occasionally would sing a tune, Adam was talented in Woodworking; he also had a strong aptitude for electronics and mechanics. Adam loved the Arts of Music & Film. Adam also had a keen interest in the Sciences.
In his younger years he made a run at Hollywood, and had landed a few small roles before returning to Pa., creating his lifelong interest in film.
In addition to his parents Adam is survived by his Sisters: Leyla Pilon of Greensburgh, Pa. and Heather Pilon of Victoria Island, Canada, Shane Pilon, of Doylestown Pa., Chase Pilon of Sellersville, Pa. and Lance Pilon of Quakertown, Pa. He is also survived by his Nieces and Nephews Haley Hayden, Jared Summa, Sebastian and Oliver Jenkins, Izabella and Logan Pilon and Natasha Pilon.
Adam had an adopted family through the life of his dear friend; Francine Christman and her children, Christine, Sarah, and Mark Christman Jr., and their children: Mia Ritter, Skyler Hanko, Mason, Adam, and Cloe Christman.
A private Funeral Mass for Adam will be celebrated on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Doylestown. Internment will follow in Carversville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St Jude Hospital for Children.
