Adele R. (D'Ambrosio) DiCrescenzo of New Hope (Solebury Township), Pa. passed peacefully at home on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was 97.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Adele was one of nine children. She grew up on Fairhill Street in North Philadelphia, in a large and loving family. Adele's family had relatives in Lambertville, N.J. It was on one of her family's excursions to Lambertville that Adele met her future husband, Raymond.
Ray and Adele were married in November 1941. Shortly after returning from their honeymoon in Niagara Falls, Ray was drafted into the U.S. Army. Adele was a short-term bride confronted with immediate separation from her husband. A member of the Greatest Generation, Adele had to make a life on her own. She found employment with the Pennsylvania Railroad in Trenton, N.J. She rose from ticket agent to private secretary of the station master in Trenton. Adele loved her job with the Railroad.
When Ray returned from service in 1945 they started their family. Adele was a full time mother and homemaker raising her two daughters, Janis and Eileen. When the daughters went off to college, Adele assisted Ray in their DiCrescenzo's Market in Lambertville. Adele especially loved talking with the customers and helping out in the store. Ray and Adele eventually branched out and opened the Thriftway Supermarket in New Hope aptly named DELRAY Thriftway. The name sake carries on today as the DELRAY PLUS True Value.
Adele and Ray enjoyed their later years traveling to Europe and taking cruises. They were devoted fans of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. In fact, they rarely missed any home games of both teams. Additionally, Adele and Ray were "occasionally" spotted in Atlantic City at one of the casinos.
Adele was devoted to her family. Ray, her husband of 73 years, died in 2014. She also was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary D'Ambrosio, and her siblings, Mary Giampaolo, Londie Tulio, Linda D'Ambrosio, Vilma Barba, Louis D'Ambrosio, and Armondo D'Ambrosio.
Adele is survived by her beloved daughters and their husbands, Janis and Robert Seminack, and Eileen and Michael Flood, both of New Hope; her grandchildren, Karin McLaughlin and husband, Daniel, of Yardley, Pa., and Chad Flood and wife, Carrie, of Chalfont, Pa.; three great grandchildren, Madeline, Sarah, and Claire McLaughlin; her sister, Eleanor Biferi, and brother, Raymond D'Ambrosio, both of Philadelphia; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 1 Riverstone Circle, New Hope, PA 18938, where calling hours will be from 9 a.m. until the start of Mass. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or (act.alz.org).
Published in The Intelligencer on July 18, 2019