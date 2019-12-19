|
|
Agnes E. (Kolecki) Risko of Willow Grove passed on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. She was 100.
She is survived by her son, Vincent Risko, her five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Drobins, her son, Wayne Risko, her daughter, Joan Estes, and 12 siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. David R.C. Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Interment will be in Hatboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to St. David R.C. Church at the above address.
John J. Bryers Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 19, 2019