Agnes R. Kelly passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. She was 96.
Born March 23, 1922 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Charles Reim Sr. and Jennie Rice Reim.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Harry H. Kelly III, and her brothers, Charles "Sonny" Reim, Edward Reim, and Robert Reim.
She was a longtime member of Lehman Memorial Methodist Church in Hatboro.
Aggie loved to travel, spending time at the Jersey shore, and swimming in her backyard pool, where many good times were had with family and friends.
Aggie graduated from Abington Senior High School, Class of 1940, where she and Harry were both championship divers. She was active in the alumni association and the planning of her class reunions.
After graduation, Aggie worked as an executive secretary for The Budd Company. Along with her sister-in-law, Madeline, she also worked in the office of ELR Machine and Tool, her brother Ed's business.
Never one to judge, Aggie was a great listener; she always had time for family and friends. Whether it was for holidays, family dinners, or pool parties, the Kelly home was open to everyone.
Agnes is survived by her daughter, Cheryl A. Kelly, her son, Bruce R. Kelly (Dennis Smith), nieces, Carmen Moyer, Janet Kelly, and Carol Kelly, and a nephew, Edward Reim.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to the staff at Doylestown Hospital and Neshaminy Manor.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster
www.deckergivnish.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 12, 2020