|
|
Alan Draper Smith passed away peacefully in Newtown, Pa. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, with his family and friends by his side. He was 79 years young.
Alan was born March 9, 1940 in Norwood, Mass. He graduated from the Pennington School in Pennington, N.J. and went on to study Chemical Engineering at Indiana State University.
Alan married Deanna Naiomi (Miller) Smith on Oct. 1, 1960. The newlyweds moved to Doylestown, Pa. That same year Alan began his career with the Philadelphia Electric Company, later to become Exelon, where he worked for 35 years, retiring in 1995 as an Electrical Engineer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elman Rodgers Smith and Phyllis Lindstrom Smith of Cape Cod, Mass., and his brother, Robert Webster Smith of Cape Cod, Mass.
Alan is survived by his wife of 59 years, Deanna Miller Smith of Newtown; son, Mark Alan Smith of Mantoloking, N.J.; daughter, Cynthia D. Smith of Morrisville; daughter, Lisa Smith Eaton and her husband, Daniel Eaton III, of Portland, Conn.; and son, David W. Smith and his wife, Michelle R. Smith, of Yardley, Pa.
All are welcome to celebrate Alan's life and achievements at a memorial service to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 810 Newport Ave., Gap, PA 17527. A private burial will take place in New Hope.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that contributions in Alan's name be made to the Bellevue Presbyterian Church or to the at .
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 5, 2019