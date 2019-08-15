|
Albert C. "Jim" Phy Jr. of Chalfont died peacefully at Christ's Home on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, surrounded by family. He was 93.
He was the beloved husband for 63 years to the late Mary E. (McCrea) Phy, who passed in 2017. Together they raised five children.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Albert C. and Emily (Davidson) Phy.
Jim was the second generation owner of Albert C. Phy & Sons, Sheet Metal Specialists, in Willow Grove, Pa. Jim was active in the Masonic Lodge and was a veteran of the United States Army. While in the Army, Jim was stationed in Germany in 1946. He graduated from Millersville University with a degree in Education.
Jim loved being a devoted husband and father. He loved the family business, gardening, biking and skiing, having passed on those passions to his children. He continued to work and consult at the family business well into his 80s. He rode his bike more than 50 miles a week into his late 70s. He skied in Pennsylvania, New York, Utah and Canada, but had a fondness for Elk Mountain in Pennsylvania.
Jim is survived by his children: Ken (Sandy), Ed (Carol), Steve (Autumn), Don and Sandy, 14 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his three siblings, Katherine (Billie), John B. "Jack" and Emily (Sallie), his daughter-in- law, Joy, and son-in-law, Joseph.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Reed & Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions in Albert's name may be made to the , donate3.cancer.org.
