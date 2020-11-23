Albert Frank LaubmeierAlbert F. Laubmeier, of Hilltown Township, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was 79.He was the husband of Becky (Culp) Laubmeier. The couple celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on August 5, 2020.Due to Covid-19 precautions, services will be held privately. Interment will be held in Cobleskill Rural Cemetery, NY.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Avenue, Sellersville, PA 18960, or the Bucks County SPCA, 60 Reservoir Road, Quakertown, PA 18951.Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, PA.