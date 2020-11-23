1/
Albert Frank Laubmeier
Albert F. Laubmeier, of Hilltown Township, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was 79.
He was the husband of Becky (Culp) Laubmeier. The couple celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on August 5, 2020.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, services will be held privately. Interment will be held in Cobleskill Rural Cemetery, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Avenue, Sellersville, PA 18960, or the Bucks County SPCA, 60 Reservoir Road, Quakertown, PA 18951.
Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, PA.
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
