Albert Iannessa of North Wales passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the age of 75.
He was born Sept. 25, 1944 in Southwest Philadelphia to the late Carmella (Carcillo) and Albert Iannessa. He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna (Iannessa) Wolf.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patricia (Bauer) Iannessa, sisters, Natalie (Iannessa) LePere and Mary Iannessa, and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales, where relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home,
Lansdale
www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 12, 2019