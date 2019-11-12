Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Iannessa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Iannessa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Iannessa Obituary
Albert Iannessa of North Wales passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the age of 75.

He was born Sept. 25, 1944 in Southwest Philadelphia to the late Carmella (Carcillo) and Albert Iannessa. He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna (Iannessa) Wolf.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patricia (Bauer) Iannessa, sisters, Natalie (Iannessa) LePere and Mary Iannessa, and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales, where relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home,

Lansdale

www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -