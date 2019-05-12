|
Major Albert J. Paiste, U.S. Army (Retired) 1930-2019, of Fountainville, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, April 28, 2019. He was 88.
Born May 15, 1930, in Philadelphia, Al was the youngest of six sons born to Francis and Hermina Paiste. Leaving high school early, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force in 1946 at age 16, graduated from Officer Candidate School several years later, and advanced to the rank of Major in the Army Signal Corps, retiring in 1966. During his military service, Al served in Newfoundland, France, Vietnam and Germany as well as various stateside assignments. While on active duty, Al received his General Educational Degree and then began taking college-level courses remotely through the University of Maryland.
After concluding his military service, Al attended the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, completing a Bachelor's degree in Political Science in 1968. He then returned to Pennsylvania to begin a second career. Al initially participated in Bucks County politics but soon entered the Civil Service, again advancing quickly in grade. He retired from the Civil Service in 1992.
Albert married Evelyn Oedemann, daughter of John and Gertrude Oedemann, in Philadelphia in September 1953.
He is survived by Evelyn; son, Robert Craig with Meredith Wilson; son, Jeffrey Paiste and wife, Beth; and daughter, Barbara Bischoff and husband, Stephen; as well as five grandchildren, Jonathan, Thomas, Logan, Beau and Jackson.
Al was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, bird-watching, and political discussion. He was a committed Master Mason who believed he should leave the world a better place than he found it.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, 501 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Major Paiste will later be interred with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Doylestown Health Foundation, 595 West State St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
