|
|
Albert J. Rojinsky of Hilltown, Pa. passed away at his residence on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was 89.
Born in Mahanoy, Pa., Al resided in Warminster, Pa. before moving to Hilltown in 1960.
He was a former U.S. Naval veteran, served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars and served his career in the Navy for 20 years, prior to retirement. Al was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed gardening.
He was the beloved husband of the late Florence Rojinsky; the devoted father of Debra Rojinsky; loving companion of Elsie Battaglia; and dear brother of the late Edward Rodjinske and Virginia "Ginny" (Rojinski) Moratti Young. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, Pa., with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hilltown.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 22, 2019