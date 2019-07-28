|
Albert John Kleeman passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his home in Pine Run Community after a short battle with cancer. His wife of 65 years, Nancy (Merrill), was by his side. He was 88.
Al grew up in Philadelphia with his Hungarian born parents and his brother, John. From them he inherited a strong work ethic, and he instilled that in his own children.
Al served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Randolph from 1951-55.
He married his sweetheart, Nancy, and they raised their children in Somerton and then in Warrington. He enjoyed his summers in Ocean City, N.J., captaining his boat, shooting pool, playing golf, and eating desserts at the many family dinners through the years.
In addition to his wife, Al is survived by his children: Cindy Kass (Fred) of Glenside, Rob Kleeman (Deb) of Chalfont, and Jeff Kleeman of Stratford, N.J. He was the proud Pop Pop of his eight grandchildren.
Al will be lovingly remembered as a family man. His children and grandchildren are his legacy. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Doylestown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 28, 2019