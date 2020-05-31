Albert Kirby Antrobus passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital, at the age of 92.Kirby was a longtime resident of New Hope and a graduate of New Hope Solebury High School.He dedicated his life to the Maritime Industry, both at sea and at shore. Kirby graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Long Island, N.Y., and proudly spent a summer serving as the 2nd Officer aboard the infamous SS United States. After countless years of dedicated service to the industry, he retired as a manager of a stevedoring company.Kirby was very involved in his community, serving as both a member and past president of the Central Bucks Special Friends organization in Doylestown. He also served as a member and past president of the Pineville Protective Company, founded in 1867, one of the oldest vigilante groups in the U.S., dedicated to the pursuit and detection of horse thieves.He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Krier), and the loving father of Lawrence Antrobus. Kirby will also be sadly missed by his dear friends, Craig and Cathy Williams and their son, Craig II.He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Antrobus.A memorial service will be held at later date. Please check the funeral home's web site for updates.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown