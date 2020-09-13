1/1
Albert Newton Duffield Jr.
Albert Newton Duffield Jr., of Hatboro, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was 94.

Born in Willow Grove, he was a son of the late Albert Newton Duffield Sr. and Ethel May (Fleming) Duffield.

He served two tours of duty in World War II in the Pacific Theatre, in both the U.S. Coast Guard aboard the USS Cambria APA-36, and then the U.S. Army.

After the war, Al settled in Hatboro, and worked for the Hatboro Water Company.

He was a life-long avid hunter and fisherman, and always had hunting dogs by his side. Al was a lifetime member of the Springtown Rod & Gun Club. He collected antique trunks and ink bottles. Al was a Dallas Cowboy football fan. He always had a good story to tell. Al enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Owl."

Albert was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret (Pfisterer) Duffield, and his second wife, Anna (Puhalla) Duffield.

Al was surrounded by and is survived by his step-daughter, Carole and her husband, Paul; step-son, Joseph; grandchildren, Elise and her husband, Zach, greatgrandchildren, Aaron and Ethan; nephews, Gary, Rich, and Kurt; and all his old and new friends and the staff at Wesley Enhanced Living in Upper Moreland.

All funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of Albert's family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bucks County S.P.C.A., 1665 Street Rd., Lahaska, PA 18931, or to the Montgomery County S.P.C.A., 19 E. Ridge Pike, P.O. Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

To share memories and condolences with Albert's family, please visit the funeral home's Web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
