Alden D. Hoke of Doylestown died peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, due to an unexpected pulmonary embolism, which was the result of a rare genetic disorder. He was 21 years old and the son of William Wagner Hoke and loving mother Amy Deeds Hoke.
Alden was an honors student at Drexel University, obtaining his Master's degree in Civil Engineering with a minor in Computer Science. He was currently in co-op at Jacobs Engineering in Philadelphia. His passion for learning and travel took him abroad for a semester at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.
We will always remember Alden's contagious smile and humble enthusiasm for greatness. His compassion for others and the world around him will never be forgotten.
In addition to his parents, Alden is survived by his siblings: Chad William Hoke and Kara Louise Hoke, as well as countless loving aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers and close friends.
Thank you to all the amazing doctors and nurses at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for your exceptional care and to everyone for your prayers and love during this incredibly difficult time. His beautiful soul will continue to live on in so many ways.
A private funeral service for the immediate family will be held with a public celebration of Alden's life later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alden's Scholarship Fund at gofundme.com/f/the-alden-hoke-scholarship-fund.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
