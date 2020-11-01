Alex J. Karpovitch, a farmer and longtime Warrington, Pa. resident, went peacefully to his eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home in Naples, Fla. He was 102.
Alex was the beloved husband of Lorraine (Eckes) for 67 years.
He is survived by their daughter, Diane (Hazara) of Delaware, and son, Alan of New Jersey. He adored his four grandchildren and two great granddaughters.
Alex enjoyed farming, his tractors, building houses, and selling his farm produce from his truck at Rt. 611 and Street Road for many years. Alex served with the U.S. Coast Guard and was a veteran of World War II.
Interment will be held privately at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Parkinson Association of Southwest Florida Inc. online at parkinsonassociationswfl.org
.