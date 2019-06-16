|
|
Alexa Reeder of Hatboro, Pa. made a peaceful transition on Friday, June 7, 2019.
She was the loving companion of the late Malvern "Mal" Ayers for many years. Alexa was formerly married to Gene Reeder of Ozone Park, N.Y.
She is survived by her son, Douglas; her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn Hill and Robert Hill; grandchildren, John T. Sears III and Emily Nowicki and her husband, Cai Nowicki; and great granddaughter, Makenzie Nowicki.
Alexa was a graduate of Germantown High School and Penn State University.
She worked for Penn Mutual Insurance, IMS America and Dunn and Bradstreet. She worked as a volunteer for Warminster General Hospital and Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve. Alexa was an active member of Common Bond.
A celebration of Alexa's life will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Road, Hatboro, Pa., where the memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Hatboro.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Last Chance Ranch Animal Rescue, 9 Beck Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951, or to the American Red Cross, 2221 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 16, 2019