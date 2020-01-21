|
|
Alexander A. Bartosiewicz, originally from Philadelphia, Pa., passed away at the age of 93.
Alex's lovely and admired wife of 61 years, Catherine (Celio) Bartosiewicz, passed in 2008.
He had served his country in the U.S. Navy, enlisting at the age of 17. He received honors for fighting in the Iwo Jima and Volcano Islands during World War II. After the war he worked in the garment industry. Throughout his life, he was always proud of his polish heritage.
Alex is survived by his children, Lorraine Schultz (the late Harry) and Michael Bartosiewicz (Ginny). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kimberly Knowles (Dennis), Jennifer Horan (Dennis), Carolyn Antunes, and Michael Bartosiewicz (Natalie), and great grandchildren, Lindsey, Andrew, Matthew, Jeremy, Alex, Liam, Sophia, Madeleine, Lucy, Zachary, Anthony, and Theo.
Alex's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Jerome's Church, 8100 Colfax St., Philadelphia, PA 19136, where the family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178, or to the .
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 21, 2020