Alfred Grogan of Doylestown died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. He was 91.
Al was the beloved husband of 66 years to Jeanne J. Morton Grogan, and the father of the late Shelagh Bowen.
In addition to his beloved wife, Jeanne, Al is survived by his loving and devoted children: Gail Munley of Lansdale, Pa., Susan Albert (Bruce) of Belmont, Mass., and James Grogan (Melissa) of Minnetonka, Minn. He is also survived by his 12 loving grandchildren, one dear great grandchild and many loving nieces and nephews.
Al's Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 215 E. Court St., Doylestown, PA 18901. Interment will follow at Doylestown Cemetery. Given the current pandemic and the need to adhere to appropriate travel precautions, the Funeral Mass will be live streamed. The family asks that all attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing. Please visit www.fluehr.com
for more detailed information and to view the live stream of the Funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Al's name may be made to the Sacred Heart School, 1739 Ferry Ave., Camden, NJ 08104, or to Doylestown FISH, P.O. Box 196, Doylestown, PA 18901.www.fluehr.com