Alfred Otto Deckert of Warminster, Pa. passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, with advanced Alzheimer's. He was 91.
Al was born in Baltimore to Richard Deckert and Gerarda (Schortinghuis). He graduated from Philadelphia's Northeast High School in 1947, earned a B.A from LaSalle University in 1959, then a Master's in English from Temple.
Al is survived by his children, Diana Deckert, DVM, Cheryl Wise, Ph.D. (Randy), Gerard Deckert, and Ronald Deckert, and his grandchildren, Randall, Abigail, and Alex.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita (Minnich), and all of his siblings, Frieda Born, Dick Deckert, Jeanette Chase, and Frances Sylvester.
As a young adult, Al was a linesman for Bell Telephone Company. Later he taught electronics at Edison High School from 1963 to 1993, and promoted Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (VICA). He enjoyed biking and camping with his kids, working on his cars, and sailing.
In 1947 Al enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He served at Willow Grove NAS and Quantico. During the Korean War, he operated radar on trans-Pacific cargo flights out of El Toro NAS in California. He earned E-9 rank, Master Gunnery Sergeant, and served until 1980. Then Al transferred to the Air Force Reserve for eight more years.
While retired, Al enjoyed watching M*A*S*H and volunteering with Toys for Tots, Marine Corps League, and patient needs at the Philadelphia VA Hospital.
A memorial will be arranged for Summer 2020 in the BuxMont area. Search Alfred O. Deckert Memorial on Facebook after February. His remains will be interred with Rita at Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
To donate in his honor, please visit www.toysfortots.org/donate/forms/tribute/Default.aspx.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 19, 2019