|
|
Alice C. Conville of St. Joseph's Villa in Flourtown, Pa. passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. She was 84.
Born in Philadelphia to Thomas and Marie Conville, Alice was the youngest of four children. She enjoyed many years of teaching special ed children in Bristol, Pa., and in retirement she cared for her dear friends at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Villa in Flourtown.
Besides her parents, she also was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas, and sister, Mary.
Alice is survived by her brother, Edward of Collings Lakes, N.J., and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the chapel of St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, Pa., where friends may call starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place in the family plot at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
The family is respectfully requesting that in lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to St. Joseph Villa at the above address.
Pleier Funeral Services,
Philadelphia
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 12, 2019