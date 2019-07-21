|
Alice E. "Betty" Bentzley, of Fountainville, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Doylestown Hospital Hospice. She was 91.
Born in Ferndale, she was the daughter of the late William and Ethel Lines.
Betty graduated from Palisades High School. She worked at Keller Glove in Plumsteadville for several years before getting married and becoming a homemaker and Mom. She later worked for Fehl's, Inc. in Blooming Glen for more than 20 years before retiring.
Betty always enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her sister, Barbara Pursell, who passed away in 2016.
She is survived by her children: Craig (Sharon); Beverly (Steve) and Jeffrey; her five grandchildren: Mike; Kristina; Melissa; Jeffrey (Kristine) and Brittany; her three great-granddaughters and her brother-in-law, Bill Pursell, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Church of Ferndale, 470 Church Hill Rd, Ferndale, PA 18921 where the family will greet guests from 10:30 a.m., until the time of the service. Interment will follow in the Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to a or to St. Luke Lutheran Church of Ferndale at the address above.
