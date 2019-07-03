|
|
Alice J. Karis of New York, N.Y., formerly a longtime resident of Jamison, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Mary Manning Walsh Nursing Home in New York City just two weeks before her 97th birthday.
Alice was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Karis for 62 years until his passing in 2008.
Born and raised in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Pauline Pliszczak. A proud member of Kensington High School's Class of 1940, Alice was a lifelong avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast.
Having worked 20 years as an IRS Tax Auditor gave her ample material to entertain her family at the dinner table with alternative and often humorous interpretations of the tax code. An excellent cook (collected hundreds of cook books), some of her happiest times were spent preparing holiday feasts or picnic lunches for family and friends to enjoy.
She is survived by her children, Alice Sandman (John) of Tabernacle, N.J. and Dr. Paul Karis, M.D. (Kay) of New York, N.Y. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Lisa M. Burke (Lawrence), Edward J. Sandman, Mary- Ryan Sandman, John Paul Sandman (Erin), and Amanda Lee Karis, as well as four great-grandchildren, and her brother, Carl Plizak.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bruno T. Plizak.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10:30 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church at the address above.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 3, 2019