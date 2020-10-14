1/
Alice Troester
Alice (Graber) Troester (Graber), a resident of New Britain, Pa., passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.  She was 81.

Alice was born in Riverside, N.J. and graduated from Central Bucks West High School. 

She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Canzanese and Jill Shrophshire. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, and daughter, Cindy Ewing.

She enjoyed knitting, gardening, traveling, and reading. 

At the request of the family, services will be held in private.

In honor of her life, consider a donation to the Central Bucks Senior Center, 700 N. Shady Retreat Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
