Alice Troester

Alice (Graber) Troester (Graber), a resident of New Britain, Pa., passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. She was 81.Alice was born in Riverside, N.J. and graduated from Central Bucks West High School.She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Canzanese and Jill Shrophshire.She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, and daughter, Cindy Ewing.She enjoyed knitting, gardening, traveling, and reading.At the request of the family, services will be held in private.In honor of her life, consider a donation to the Central Bucks Senior Center, 700 N. Shady Retreat Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.Scanlin Funeral Home,Chalfont