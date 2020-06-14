Allan B. Craven Sr., of Sellersville Pa., went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020, following a courageous battle with Parkinson's. He was 83.



He had been a resident at the Community at Rockhill since October 2018.



He was a 1954 graduate of Central Bucks High School and served eight years in the Army National Guard. His interests included playing the trumpet in various ensemble groups, singing in numerous choirs, and a love for cars which lead to his interest in NASCAR. He also loved the outdoors and enjoyed many years of camping with family and friends. Later in life he was affectionately nicknamed "The Silver Fox" for his full head of white hair! He was a long-time member of Calvary Church in Souderton, PA.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Lois (Mann) Craven, a son, A. Bruce Craven Jr. and wife Holly, a daughter, Judy and husband Richard W. Coyle Sr.; five grandchildren, R. Wayne Coyle Jr. and wife Jillian, Janelle M. (Coyle) Forsythe and husband Jay, Allan B. Craven III, Austin B. Craven and Nathan J. Coyle and wife Victoria; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.



A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Allan's memory to Haycock Camping Ministries, 3100 School Road, Kintnersville, PA 18930 or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.



