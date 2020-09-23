Allan Greer quietly left this world on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in the early afternoon with his loving wife, Beverly, by his side. He was 81 years young.Allan was born at home in Hatboro on Jan. 22, 1939 to James C. Greer and Nora (Tierney) Greer, who owned and operated the Derry Mayo Bar in Hatboro for many years. Allan's parents both came to the United States in their late teens from Ireland to create a better life for themselves.Allan attended Hatboro High School and was active on their football team as well as track and field events. He graduated in 1956. Soon after, he enlisted in the United States Army and also served in the Pa. National Guard. He was a Union Carpenter and worked all over the greater Philadelphia and N.J. area, and later for many years with FW Woolworth Corporation doing remodeling.Allan met the love of his life, Beverly (Bruner), on a blind date and they were married in June 1963 and shared 57 wonderful years together. Within the next six years, three children blessed their family: Allan Jr. of Spokane, Wash., Bonnie (Kremser) of Wells, Maine, and Kelly Greer of Doylestown. Over the years, seven grandchildren were added to the clan. Allan and Beverly had the distinct privilege of raising one of their grandchildren, Amanda Albrecht, from the age of 8 months old. Amanda was the apple of Allan's eye and he cherished the time he got to be a "father figure" in her life throughout his retirement years. He created lasting memories by helping support and guide her all the way through her second year of college at Millersville University. Beside Al's wife and mother, Amanda was the "special girl" in his life!Al made friends very easily from an early age and still got together with many of his childhood friends on a regular basis to have lunch, watch the Eagles games on Sundays, or to just visit and talk. He was known for his love of old cars, his quick wit, his generous and helpful heart, his honesty, his ability to work hard and do his best in every situation, his carpentry work, his jitterbug dance skills, and his great love of his family and friends. Al was truly an amazing man and will be missed deeply and remembered fondly.A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Road, Hatboro, followed by an interment service at Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Ambler, Pa.Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,Hatboro