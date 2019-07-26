Home

Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Allen G. Doak Sr.

Allen G. Doak Sr. Obituary
Allen G. Doak, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Ambler Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was 95.

Allen was the loving husband of the late Jean Wagner Doak, sharing a marriage for 63 years. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Hugh G. and Reba Doak.

He worked as a mechanical engineer for PennWalt for 40 years. Allen passed his work ethic and pride of craftsmanship on to his sons, Allen Jr., Bruce, Craig, and Scott. He is also survived by three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

To share memories and condolences with his family, please visit the Funeral Home website below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on July 26, 2019
