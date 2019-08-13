Home

Sadler Suess Funeral Home - Telford
33 North Main Street
Telford, PA 18969
215-723-4636
Alverda Landes
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Summit View Auditorium of Souderton Mennonite Homes
207 W. Summit St.
Souderton, PA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Summit View Auditorium of Souderton Mennonite Homes
207 W. Summit St.
Souderton, PA
Alverda B. Landes Obituary
Alverda B. Landes of Franconia Township, Pa. passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in the Souderton Mennonite Homes.

She was the beloved wife to the late Clayton M. Landes who died in 1988.

Born in Franconia, she was a daughter of the late Allen and Alverda (Brunner) Freed.

A homemaker, Mrs. Landes was a member of Doylestown Mennonite Church where she willingly participated in many areas of church life. A very giving person, in her free time she loved to sew and donate comforters to the Mennonite Central Committee. She volunteered at the Care & Share Thrift Shops as well as the Mennonite Resource Center.

One of her greatest joys was helping with the care of her grandchildren. She was known for being lighthearted and always cheering people with her smile and sense of humor.

She is survived by her children, Betty Donley and her husband, Dave, of Richlandtown, Ron Landes and his wife, Sharon, of Silverdale, Steve Landes and his wife, Sandy, of Hilltown, Joyce Sulat of Quakertown, and Andy Landes and his wife, Missy, of Reinholds, 18 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother and sisters, Mary, Agnes, Elsie, Allen and Aquilla.

Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Summit View Auditorium of Souderton Mennonite Homes, 207 W. Summit St., Souderton, PA 18964, where the family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately in the Doylestown Mennonite Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Alverda's name to the Living Branches Foundation Benevolent Care Fund, 207 W. Summit St., Souderton, PA 18964, or to MRC, 737 Hagey Center Dr., Unit C, Souderton, PA 18964.

Sadler-Suess Funeral Home,

Telford

www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 13, 2019
