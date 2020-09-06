Anastasia "Lena" Arnaudo, formerly of Dublin, Pa., passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Pine Run Health Center, Doylestown Township, Pa. She was 96.She was the wife of the late Peter Paul Arnaudo, who died Dec. 27, 1992.Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Pangrazio and Antonietta (Dl'Antonio) Cordoni.A homemaker, Mrs. Arnaudo owned and operated Mama Lena's kitchen in New Hope, Pa. during the 1980s. During the late 1990s she worked at Sunday's Luncheonette, Quakertown, Pa.Mrs. Arnaudo was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hilltown, Pa. She enjoyed cooking big meals and attending Mass. She especially enjoyed taking care of and praying for her family.She is survived by her children, Emidio Cimini and his wife, Gabriella, of Chalfont, Pa., Peter Arnaudo and his wife, Anna, of Chalfont, Pa., Anthony Arnaudo and his wife, Leanne, of Perkasie, Pa., Joseph Arnaudo and his wife, Dawn, of Pottstown, Pa., Jerry Arnaudo and his wife, Betty, of Hilltown, Pa., and Laura Ann Arnaudo of Quakertown, Pa.; a daughter-in-law, Marie Arnaudo of Sacramento, Calif., 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and a sister, Delia Deiuliis of Italy.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Lou Arnaudo, her daughter, Mary Anne Galluppi, and her brother, Dante Cordoni.Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Broad Street, Perkasie, Pa., where family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, Pa.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box 31, Hilltown, PA 18927.Bernard Suess Funeral Home,Perkasie